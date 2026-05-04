‘The grudge is on for life’ — Seun Kuti speaks on fallout with Wizkid

By Enitan Abdultawab

Seun Kuti has made it clear that there is no reconciliation in sight between him and fellow singer Wizkid, saying their fallout will last “for life.”

Seun, son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, revealed this while speaking during a recent episode of the Selah Meditate podcast. He dismissed suggestions that both entertainers may have settled their differences privately and behind cameras.

“I do not want to talk about that n***a, what is there to say? There is nothing to say about him. It is on for life, I do not have anything to say about him but the grudge is on for life,” he said, when asked whether the duo have ironed things out.

Seun explained that the issue became personal because of comments he believes were disrespectful to his late father, Fela.

“You do not say things about my dad and then it is fine, there is no coming back from that,” he added.

Recall that the clash between both musicians started earlier this year after Seun criticised Wizkid’s fanbase over comparisons between the Grammy-winning singer and Fela.

According to Seun, such comparisons undermined the legacy and influence of the late Afrobeat legend.

The disagreement later escalated on social media after Wizkid reportedly fired back at Seun in a series of Instagram posts, while also claiming he was greater than Fela.

Seun also responded during the online exchange, referring to Wizkid as “short man.”