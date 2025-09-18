Customs boosts anti-smuggling drive, improves border security, revenue

Customs officers

…Elevates 74 officers in Oyo/Osun command

By Adeola Badru

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has decorated 74 newly promoted officers within the Oyo/Osun Area Command, as the service intensified its war against smuggling and expanded trade facilitation across the Southwest region.

The promotion, which is a strategic move, is aimed at reinforcing Nigeria’s border security and enhancing revenue generation efforts.

The newly promoted officers, drawn from various cadres, were formally decorated yesterday during a ceremony at the command headquarters in Ibadan.

Addressing the officers, Customs Area Controller for Oyo/Osun, Comptroller Gambo Iyere Aliyu, described the promotions as both a reward and a responsibility, noting that the elevation of officers is critical to strengthening the command’s operational readiness.

The development, he said, came at a time when the nation is doubling down on efforts to secure its borders, block revenue leakages, and improve the ease of doing business.

He said, “These promotions are not just ceremonial; they are strategic. They equip this Command with a stronger, more accountable workforce to carry out the Service’s core mandate of revenue generation, trade facilitation, and the suppression of smuggling.

“You must justify your new ranks by showing increased discipline, commitment, and professionalism in your duties.”

He stressed that the Oyo/Osun Command remained a crucial corridor for customs enforcement and economic activity, given its proximity to key inter-state routes and border networks.

The Area Controller also expressed the need for officers to prioritise capacity building and adapt to the evolving challenges of customs administration.

“The terrain we operate in is constantly changing. Officers must continuously improve their capacity to stay ahead of smuggling syndicates and to effectively monitor trade activities,” he added.

According to him, the Oyo/Osun Command played a significant role in supporting Nigeria’s economic stability, with its operations directly impacting the government’s non-oil revenue targets.

He said the deployment of the newly promoted officers is expected to enhance monitoring, enforcement, and compliance in key commercial areas under the command’s jurisdiction.

Speaking with journalists after the ceremony, the Public Relations Officer, ASC I Abdulmalik Abiodun Akintola, noted that the recent promotions are part of broader institutional reforms championed by the Comptroller-General of Customs.

“This promotion exercise is a reflection of merit, hard work, and the Service’s commitment to career progression. It also sends a clear message that the NCS is strengthening its capacity to meet national expectations,” Akintola said.

The event was attended by senior officers, friends, and family members of the newly decorated officers, who gathered to celebrate what many described as a milestone in their careers.