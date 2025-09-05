BBNaija transmission halted over power glitch

Multichoice Nigeria, organisers of the ongoing Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, reality TV show, on Friday evening, announced a temporary transmission break due to a power challenge.
Multichoice, in a public notice via its Instagram handle, assured viewers that the housemates were safe. They also said that technical experts were already working to restore normal service.
It said: “We’re currently experiencing a temporary break in Big Brother Naija transmission due to a power issue.
“Rest assured, the housemates are safe and sound.
“Our technical team is working swiftly to restore power and normal service. Thank you for your patience.
“Grab a snack, stretch your legs. We’ll be back serving premium entertainment shortly!”
The Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, show is currently in its 10th season.
