BBNaija transmission halted over power glitch

Multichoice Nigeria, organisers of the ongoing Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, reality TV show, on Friday evening, announced a temporary transmission break due to a power challenge.

Multichoice, in a public notice via its Instagram handle, assured viewers that the housemates were safe. They also said that technical experts were already working to restore normal service.

It said: “We’re currently experiencing a temporary break in Big Brother Naija transmission due to a power issue.

“Rest assured, the housemates are safe and sound.

“Our technical team is working swiftly to restore power and normal service. Thank you for your patience.

“Grab a snack, stretch your legs. We’ll be back serving premium entertainment shortly!”

The Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, show is currently in its 10th season.

Vanguard News