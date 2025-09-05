BBNaija 10: ‘I don’t even do that with Imisi’ – Kola laments Dede’s bond with Koyin

By Adewale Adesewa

After Thursday night’s pool party in the BBNaija Season 10 house, Kola confided in Zita, expressing his concern over Dede’s closeness with Koyin.



Kola, who has been vocal about his feelings for Dede, said he felt embarrassed after seeing her lying down in a cozy position with Koyin during the party.

Kola told Dede that her actions made him look bad in front of others. I

In his words: “You’re making me look stupid. I don’t even do that with any other person, not even Imisi, because she’ll make it seem like I’m moving from one person to another.”

He also confided in Zita earlier, saying he felt disrespected by what he witnessed.

On her part, Dede denied that the encounter with Koyin was romantic.

Speaking with Joanna, she explained that Koyin had been drinking and got emotional, which led to the moment.

“It was the first time I saw him like that. He was vulnerable, and we were just being normal, more like a boy and a girl sharing a moment,” she said.

The situation has sparked conversations among fans, with many questioning if the incident could create a love triangle.

