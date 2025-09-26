Bandits ‘kill 5 worshippers, abduct others’ in Zamfara mosque attack

File image of bandits

Armed bandits on Friday morning stormed a mosque in Yandoto community, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing at least five worshippers and abducting several others.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication, the attackers opened fire during prayers, killing five people instantly before whisking away an unspecified number into the forest.

The killings triggered panic across the community, with residents later gathering for the funeral prayers of the victims.

“We pray Allah to forgive their shortcomings, accept them as martyrs, and bring an end to this bloodshed in our land,” a community elder was quoted as saying.

The assault occurred less than a week after gunmen abducted 40 worshippers during dawn prayers at a mosque in Gidan Turbe village, also in Tsafe LGA. Witnesses said the attackers surrounded the mosque around 5:30 a.m., forcing worshippers out at gunpoint before marching them into the forest near the Gohori axis.

As of the time of this report, neither local authorities nor security agencies have commented on the latest attack.