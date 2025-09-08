Africa’s digital future in focus as Data Governance Study Trip Opens in Abuja

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA — The National Data Protection Commission (NDPC), in partnership with the European Union (EU) and GIZ, has kicked off the Data Governance Initiative Study Trip in Abuja, drawing policymakers, experts, and delegates from across Africa to deliberate on digital cooperation, data protection, and regional harmonization.

Speaking at the opening session, Representative of the German Embassy, Mr. Felix Reinhold, reiterated Germany’s support for African-led digital transformation, stressing the importance of digital sovereignty, citizen empowerment, and regional cooperation. “The move from potential to performance is critical,” he said, urging Africa to drive its digital priorities with homegrown solutions.

On behalf of the EU, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Maccimo De Luca, described Africa’s digital journey as “textured, evolving, and shaded,” applauding Nigeria’s leadership in digital governance. He welcomed the collaborative spirit of the event, which provides a platform for governments and institutions to share experiences and best practices.

Also addressing the forum, Miss Christelle Onana, Head of Digitisation Unit at AUDA-NEPAD, emphasized the “four Vs” of digital transformation — Volume, Velocity, Variety, and Value. She urged African nations to strengthen governance structures, adopt effective laws, and learn from innovation ecosystems, while reaffirming the African Union’s commitment to the AU Data Policy Framework, adopted in February 2022.

National Commissioner of the NDPC, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, reflected on Nigeria’s progress, citing advances in registration, audits, investigations, and revenue generation. He underscored the importance of capacity building, collaboration, and knowledge sharing to address challenges such as staff retention and rapid technological change.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, Senator Salisu Abolaji, highlighted legislative efforts to build a secure and vibrant digital economy. Celebrating Africa’s youthful population as a driver of growth, he urged delegates to exchange ideas, strengthen policymaking, and build actionable frameworks. He concluded with a message of unity, invoking the phrase “Africa will heal you” to symbolize resilience and shared progress.

Beyond dialogue, the week-long study trip will also showcase Nigerian culture and hospitality, with visits planned to markets and cultural sites in Abuja.

The initiative is expected to deepen regional cooperation, advance digital inclusion, and accelerate the development of harmonized data governance frameworks across Africa, positioning the continent for stronger participation in the global digital economy.