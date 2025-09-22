Afia TV’s Alaigbo Creative Circle unveils workshop to empower South-Eastern Creatives

By Benjamin Njoku

Afia TV, through its Alaigbo Creative Circle initiative, successfully hosted a two-day workshop aimed at equipping emerging talents across Nigeria’s Southeast with practical skills for today’s creative economy.

Launched in 2022, the Alaigbo Creative Circle was created by Afia TV to nurture writers, artists, filmmakers, and content creators through workshops, conferences, and mentorship programs.

It focuses on delivering hands-on, on-demand skills that help participants excel and become strong ambassadors of themselves and of the region, as well as foster a sustainable creative ecosystem that amplifies local voices and stories.

This year’s training, the first workshop held under the initiative took place on September 12– 13 at Café One, Enugu. It drew over 70 creatives, including writers, artists, photographers, and cinematographers, who spent two intensive days under the close tutelage of seasoned facilitators.

Importantly, the conference was offered completely free of charge, with participants also provided with breakfast and lunch throughout the sessions — reflecting Afia TV’s commitment to removing barriers and ensuring a supportive learning environment.

Facilitators included: • Nwoba Alexis – Lexis Photography • Sunday Chukwu – Artist & Celebrated “Ijele” sculptor • Adachukwu Onwudiwe – Founder, Crater Library & Publishers • Franklin Ogalanya – Media strategist and filmmaker • Akumbu Uche – Multidisciplinary writer and storyteller

Opening the event, Ms. Vera Chidimma Okoh, Afia TV’s Brand & Business Development Manager and project lead, urged participants to make the most of the sessions, noting that the skills acquired would support entries for My Enugu Story, Afia TV’s flagship competition spotlighting regional storytelling.

Delivering the keynote, Afia TV’s Managing Director, Mr. Emeka Mbah, reaffirmed the station’s commitment to investing in local talent and strengthening the Southeast’s creative economy.

“The enthusiasm and talent on display were truly inspiring,” said Tochukwu Ezeala, representing Afia TV. “Through initiatives like Alaigbo Creative Circle, we’re not only showcasing talent but actively building capacity and creating opportunities for creatives to thrive.”

The facilitators also commended the platform for its forward-thinking approach.

Sunday Chukwu, the renowned sculptor, described the program as “a refreshing chance to pass on hard-earned knowledge to the next generation.”

Adachukwu Onwudiwe added, “Seeing participants eager to learn and apply new ideas reminds us why nurturing talent at home is so important.”

Participants described the workshop as transformative, lauding its blend of expert instruction, hands-on practice, and networking opportunities.

Many left with sharpened skills, renewed confidence, and memorable merchandise from Afia TV.

To sustain and expand this impact, Afia TV is calling on well-meaning individuals, brands, and development-focused organizations to partner with and sponsor upcoming editions of the Alaigbo Creative Circle — an investment in the Southeast’s growing creative economy and in the region’s next generation of storytellers and innovators.