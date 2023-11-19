Frank Nweke, Emeka Mba, others throw weight on ENIFF

By Ayo Onikoyi

The 4th edition of Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival (ENIFF) which organisers say will be bigger and better begins in the Coal city of Enugu from November 21 to 25, 2023.

On the opening day of ENIFF 2023, the film Mami Wata, Nigeria’s nomination for the Oscars by CJ Obasi will screen at Enugu’s top notch Viva cinema amongst the 36 films from 20 countries in a line up selected for the celebrated film festival by erudite judges led by Dr Ezinne Ezepue.

Ujuaku Nwakalor Akukwe and Chris Odili, co-founders of ENIFF in a joint press statement stated “ENIFF will once again take center stage in Enugu, celebrating the vibrant world of cinema while honouring the remarkable contributions of the Southeast region of Nigeria to the history of filmmaking on the African continent and beyond.

The duo noted that since inception in 2020, ENIFF has become a global platform for filmmakers, attracting over five thousand submissions from creative talents around the world, including Oscar award-winning Israeli-born filmmaker Guy Nattiv and other first-time filmmakers.

” More than just a film festival, ENIFF is a catalyst for societal change and a nexus for cultural unity.

ENIFF founders emphasised that ENIFF goes beyond film screenings but also a platform to discover new horizons in film production, celebrate creative prowess, empower storytellers, encourage emerging talents, and foster global networking opportunities for filmmakers.

“The festival’s ultimate goal is to contribute to the creative economy of the South-East and promote the growth of filmmaking in Nigeria and Africa.

The founders have also maintained a strong connection with filmmakers across the continent and the world, ensuring that ENIFF remains at the forefront of industry trends and highlights milestones in African filmmaking.

In addition to the impressive film lineup, ENIFF 2023 offers tailor-made master classes and workshops designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of filmmakers. These sessions will be led by senior industry executives, including Femi Odugbemi, Ego Boyo, Emeka Mba, Jahman Anikulapo, Frank Nweke Jnr, Chiege Alisigwe, Ujuaku Akukwe and a host of others. Previous facilitators include Obi Asika, Kene Mkparu and Mark Holden. These opportunities for learning and networking will undoubtedly enrich the festival experience which would also see late foremost film maker Amaka Igwe getting the legend award posthumously, Chief Pete Edochie won the Lifetime achievement award in the 2022 Edition Festival Director Lorenzo Menakaya

With a record number of submissions, support and partnership with organisations that share its passion for film and cultural exchange including Enugu state government, United States Consulate General Lagos, Afia TV, Nigeria International Film and TV Summit, BossLady Law, and Solotone Ventures, ENIFF 2023 promises to be an exceptional experience.

According to Kosi Nwoba Festival organiser, these collaborations help create a dynamic platform that celebrates diversity and fosters creative connections.

For film stakeholders and enthusiasts, all roads lead to Enugu for an extraordinary celebration of cinema.