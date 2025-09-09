Address hardship facing Nigerians, CAN urges Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA—The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged President Bola Tinubu to intensify efforts in tackling poverty, insecurity, and issues of inclusivity in governance.

Speaking in Kaduna during a condolence visit to the Legal Adviser of Northern CAN, who recently lost his wife, Rev. Pam commended the President’s intentions but noted that Nigerians are still grappling with economic hardship and security threats.

“I can see that President Tinubu has very good intentions for the country. He has given his word to Nigerians, and he is doing his best in terms of improving the economy, infrastructure, and leadership. However, we will encourage him to do more because a lot is happening. In terms of insecurity, we have seen that the danger signals are still rising,” he said.

On the state of the economy, the CAN leader admitted that hardship remains widespread.

“Whoever says there is no hardship is not speaking the truth. The President has explained what he met on the ground and assured that with time, things will get better. But when you tell a poor man to be patient, there is a limit to how long he can endure,” he cautioned.

On inclusivity in governance, Rev. Pam revisited concerns over the 2023 Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, stressing the need for fairness and balance in national appointments, saying “For me, I have not seen things exactly the way others are saying, but I will still cry out and say Mr. President needs to give Christians more appointments. In 2027, Christians would also like to come up because we know we have competent people.” .

He also threw his weight behind the clamour for state police, describing it as the best option for improving security at the grassroots.

On 2027 elections, Rev. Pam, said “Power comes from God. The words of our mouth at this moment should be properly guided. Let us not misuse words that will create conflict. The Federal Government should ensure that the coming elections are credible, so that even the international community can say Nigeria did its best.