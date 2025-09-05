5 Android phones that can compete with iPhone 17

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 is finally here, but Android phones are making a strong case for your attention this year.

While it is an impressive device, its $799 price tag puts it in direct competition with several Android phones that arguably offer more value, better features, or unique experiences.

If you’re not tied to the Apple ecosystem, these five Android phones deserve your attention and can stand the test of the iPhone 17:

Google Pixel 10

The Google Pixel 10 android phone is perhaps the most direct competitor to the iPhone 17. Both share the same starting price, but the Pixel 10 packs a more versatile triple-camera setup, including a telephoto lens that the iPhone 17 simply doesn’t offer. Its photography capabilities shine in almost every lighting situation, and the additional optical zoom makes it a more flexible choice for anyone who values capturing detail.

Beyond its cameras, the Pixel 10’s software experience is exceptional. Google’s suite of AI-powered features, like Call Assist and Now Playing, adds daily conveniences that Apple still hasn’t matched. Combined with a refined Material 3 design and long-term update support, the Pixel 10 feels like the smarter and more future-proof buy.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 stands out for its blend of power, design, and ecosystem integration. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which rivals Apple’s A19 in raw performance, making it one of the fastest phones you can buy right now. Its size and weight closely match the iPhone 17, making it a great choice for those who want premium design without sacrificing portability.

The Galaxy S25’s cameras are strong contenders, with a telephoto lens that delivers clear, detailed zoom shots. Samsung’s One UI and Galaxy AI tools bring useful features like live translation and image editing, elevating the overall experience. For those who already own a Galaxy Watch or Buds, the S25 ties everything together seamlessly.

OnePlus 13R

If your goal is to get the most phone for the least money, the OnePlus 13R is hard to beat. It costs $200 less than the iPhone 17 yet offers a larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, lightning-fast charging speeds, and a battery that can last up to two days on a single charge.

Performance is no issue here either, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which handles demanding apps and games effortlessly. For buyers who want flagship performance and features without paying flagship prices, the OnePlus 13R delivers outstanding value.

Nothing Phone 3

The Nothing Phone 3 is perfect for those who want something different from the sea of lookalike smartphones. Its transparent back and signature Glyph Matrix lighting give it a unique, futuristic design that turns heads. But it’s not all about looks — it also offers strong performance, a beautiful 6.67-inch display, and a capable triple-camera setup with a telephoto zoom lens.

While it costs the same as the iPhone 17, its personality and design-forward approach make it ideal for buyers who care about aesthetics as much as performance. It’s a statement phone that blends style and substance.

Motorola Razr

The Motorola Razr (2025) brings something Apple still doesn’t offer: a foldable iPhone alternative. When opened, it provides a large 6.9-inch display for gaming, streaming, and multitasking. Fold it shut, and you get a compact, pocket-friendly device with a functional cover screen that can handle apps, notifications, and quick replies.

Motorola’s latest Razr also stands out for its premium design, playful color options, and attractive $699 price point — making it cheaper than the iPhone 17 despite its foldable hardware. It’s a phone that offers both practicality and novelty, appealing to anyone ready to try something truly different.

