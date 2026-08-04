Northern senators commend Tinubu over salary increase for Armed Forces

Armed Forces

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — SENATORS from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), under the aegis of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF), have commended President Bola Tinubu for the substantial salary increase for the gallant men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces, just as they saluted Troops for sacrifices in fight fgainst terrorism.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, Chairman of the Forum, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua (APC, Katsina Central), said, “I heartily thank His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for approving significant salary increases of between 30% and 80% for our gallant men and women in uniform.

“This timely intervention, effective from September 1, 2026, and covering about 250,000 personnel across all ranks, is a clear demonstration of Mr. President’s deep appreciation for the courage, patriotism, and sacrifices of those who keep our nation safe.

“At a time when our troops are confronting the scourge of banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and terrorism in different parts of the country, this welfare package will boost morale, restore dignity, and reaffirm that their service does not go unnoticed. Increasing the annual personnel wage bill from N660 billion to N924 billion shows the seriousness of this administration in prioritising the welfare and modernisation of our Armed Forces.

“As Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, I also congratulate the Nigerian Army on this landmark gesture, coming on the heels of the recent expansion of Divisions to strengthen operational reach and effectiveness nationwide.

“To our officers and soldiers on the frontlines: Your sacrifices in the trenches, forests, and communities are not in vain. From the North East to the North West, and other theatres of operation, you continue to pay the supreme price to keep Nigeria united and secure. We see you. We appreciate you. And we stand with you.

“The Senate Committee on Army will continue to work with the Executive to ensure full implementation of this welfare package, improved equipment, and better conditions of service for all ranks.

“Mr. President, thank you for choosing to stand with our troops. To the Nigerian Army: Thank you for standing for Nigeria. Together, we shall prevail over every enemy intent on destroying the fabric of our nation.”

In a related development, former President of the Senate and Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Ahmad Lawan, APC, Yobe North has commended President Tinubu for increasing the salaries of the Armed Forces, describing the gesture as a morale booster for the men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

In a statement he personally signed on Tuesday night, Senator Lawan said, ” it is with a deep sense of duty and support that I commend His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, following his landmark approval, on Tuesday, of a substantial salary increase for the gallant men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“This decisive executive action, which raises the emoluments of our military personnel by between 30 and 80 per cent effective from September 1, is a masterstroke of compassionate and strategic leadership. By this singular policy, the Commander-in-Chief has demonstrated that the welfare of the men and women who stand in the line of fire to protect our sovereignty is a top priority of this administration.

“The details of this package are both thorough and fair. For our junior combatants (the Privates, Lance Corporals, Corporals, and Sergeants up to the rank of Staff Sergeant), who bear the heaviest physical toll of asymmetric warfare, an 80 per cent pay rise represents a renewed covenant of care. The 50 per cent increase for personnel from the rank of Warrant Officer to Colonel, and the 30 per cent adjustment for senior officers up to the rank of General, reflect a holistic recognition of the entire chain of command that sustains our fighting force.

“The implementation of this new salary structure, which rightly increases the annual wage bill from ₦660 billion to ₦924 billion, represents a ₦264 billion vote of confidence in our Armed Forces. This investment will significantly boost the morale of the approximately 250,000 beneficiaries, giving them the psychological and material confidence required to confront the multiplicity of security threats facing our nation.

“However, while the government plays its part by providing the enabling resources, much is also required from the beneficiaries of this generous policy.

“I, therefore, urge the Nigerian Armed Forces to respond to this gesture with an intensified rededication and commitment to operational efficiency.

“As the resources and support for our military improve, so must the synergy among the various agencies of our security architecture. The old era of inter-service rivalry and operational compartmentalization must give way to an unprecedented level of collaboration.

“The Army, Navy, and Air Force must seamlessly integrate their operations and intelligence-sharing mechanisms. The complex nature of today’s threats demands that we do not just fight as individual services, but as one unified, lethal, and professional force.

“Let this wage increase serve as the catalyst for a final, coordinated onslaught that restores total peace to every troubled corner of our beloved country.

“The Senate Committee on Defence, on its part, will continue to ensure that appropriations for security remain robust and that no legislative obstacle hinders the total defeat of the enemies of the state.I thank Mr. President for honouring the labour of our fighting forces.

“God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”