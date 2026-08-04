Aondoakaa condemns Guma killings, says Benue deserves security, not endless condolences

Michael Aondoakaa (SAN)

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Benue State, Chief Michael Aondoakaa, SAN, has condemned the killing of four persons by suspected armed herdsmen in Abaashwa community, Mbaasar, Nzorov Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area, LGA, describing the attack as barbaric and another tragic reminder of the worsening security situation in the state.

In a statement issued Tuesday by his Media Assistant, James Ian, Aondoakaa expressed sadness over the attack, which also left several persons with varying degrees of injuries, and extended his condolences to the bereaved families while praying for the quick recovery of the wounded.

He described the incident as “barbaric, heartbreaking and yet another painful reminder of the worsening security situation in Benue State.”

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria lamented the persistent attacks on communities across the state, stressing that the effectiveness of any security arrangement should be measured by its ability to prevent attacks rather than merely responding after lives had been lost.

According to him, “The true test of effective security lies in preventing attacks rather than merely responding after lives have been lost.”

Aondoakaa noted that the recurring attacks had created an atmosphere of fear, forcing many farmers to abandon their ancestral lands and posing a serious threat to Benue’s agricultural economy.

He said the people of the state were yearning for practical and sustainable security measures capable of ending what he described as the endless cycle of killings and displacement, urging the Benue state government to accord the protection of lives and property the highest priority.

“Every available resource, every security architecture and every policy initiative should be directed towards achieving that sacred responsibility. Benue people deserve security, not endless condolences,” he said.

The PDP governorship candidate also expressed concern over reports that some of the injured victims could not access prompt medical treatment because of the ongoing industrial action by doctors in the state.

He appealed to the relevant authorities to make emergency arrangements to ensure victims of violent attacks receive immediate medical attention capable of saving lives.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of those killed in the Guma attack, divine healing for those receiving treatment, and God’s comfort for the families affected by the tragedy.