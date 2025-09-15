2027: Dafinone deserves second term, says CoS Bodjor

…as he plays host to Ughelli South political Colonels, USPC

*Group assures to galvanise, mobilise for Tinubu, Oborevwori, other APC candidates

Chief of Staff to the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Olorogun Barr. Adelabu Bodjor has scored Distinguished Senator Ede Dafinone very highly in performance, stating that he deserves a second term in office.

Olorogun Bodjor stated this while fielding questions from newsmen, shortly after playing host to a new political pressure group known as Ughelli South Political Colonels, USPC, in his country home, Ekakpamre, today, September 14, 2025.

The APC stalwart from Ughelli South Local Area averred that Senator Dafinone introduced a new dimension in political representation by emphasising the concept of teaching his constituents how to fish rather than doling out hand packs in the name of empowerment.

“The man started the job, and he has not even gone halfway. He has improved the political lives of Delta Central, and it is only reasonable, it is only fair and proper that we give him more opportunity to build on the wonderful foundation he has started. So, he is coming back, and I’m very sure he has done enough for the people to vote overwhelmingly for him.

“Our Senator has introduced a new dimension into Delta Central Senatorial District. He believes in human capital development, and that is his core dream. And that is what he is seriously working on. He is bringing out many Urhobo men and women from all walks of life, teaching everyone the reason why we must help ourselves, why we must grow ourselves.

“So, it is a new thing. It is not a case of people coming around to take hand packs. He does not like to give fish to people. He is bent on teaching people how to fish. And if he can teach as many people as he can to catch fish, the economy of Delta Central will experience a turnaround and it will become an el Dorado. And that is what the people want”, he said.

Earlier, the Exco and members of a new political pressure group that recently debuted in Ughelli South Local Government Area known as Ughelli South Political Colonels (USPC) have paid a courtesy call on Olorogun Adelabu Ejiroghene Bodjor.

In his opening speech, the chairman of the group, Olorogun John Ewenede, disclosed that they have decided to visit the APC chieftain to introduce the group, adding that they have recognised his leadership role as a foundation member and former chairman of Delta Central of the party.

“We are here today to introduce ourselves to you as a leader and a foundation chairman of the APC in Delta Central. You are a big fish in the party, and this is your Local Government Area.

“The main purpose of forming this political pressure group, the people of Ughelli South, is to galvanise and mobilise, especially the grassroots, for our President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our amiable Governor, His Excellency Rt. Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori, and come 2027, we will galvanise the whole grassroots for them. We will mobilise the grassroots through political education of our people.

“To you, sir, we have a task to do for us. You belong to the upper echelon of the party as a leader. We want all the leaders to be united and to speak with one voice. And that is why we have come to you”, he said.

The group also assured that it was mobilising the people for voters’ registration, adding that “if you parade yourself as a politician, it is the voters’ strength that will give you your power”.

Responding, Olorogun Adelabu Bodjor expressed gratitude to God for the coming together of the APC party and the defunct PDP in the state, adding that it was indeed providential and no bloodshed occurred.

He recalled that in the past, the two parties had fiercely fought themselves, noting that it was indeed God who brought them together as they would all march to Government House in 2027.

Bodjor also urged the group to expand its purpose beyond assurance to mobilise for only President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori, adding that the group must be prepared to galvanise and mobilise for all candidates of the APC for 2027.

“I want you guys to expand your coast. I don’t want you to stop the assurance to work for our President and our Governor, but to include any candidate of the APC as your candidate. So, when you are talking about our President and our Governor, it should include any other candidates of the APC.

Olorogun Bodjor also offered to assist the group any time he is called up on by the group, adding that “everybody should speak with one voice in Ughelli South , so that we can get whatever we want.

Several members of the group from across the 11 wards in Ughelli South Local Government Area were all present at the occasion.