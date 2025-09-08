2026 WCQ: South Africa vs Nigeria – date, time and where to watch

All eyes will be on Bloemfontein on Tuesday as the Bafana Bafana of South Africa lock horns with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in what promises to be one of the most decisive encounters of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The rivalry between the two African giants has always produced drama, and with just a few games left in Group C, the stakes could not be higher.

For South Africa, it is about consolidating their lead at the top, while for Nigeria, it is a battle to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Group Standings

South Africa sit firmly at the top of the table with 16 points from seven matches, following their convincing 3-0 victory over Lesotho.

Nigeria, meanwhile, edged Rwanda 1-0 in their last outing to move up to third place with 10 points, just one point behind second-placed Benin.

Pressure on the Super Eagles

This fixture could prove decisive for the Super Eagles, who have struggled for consistency with only two wins in their last five matches.

Their qualification hopes may hinge on the outcome in Bloemfontein, where Hugo Broos’ South Africa are unbeaten in their last three home games and have won their last three qualifiers.

Injury Concerns and Key Players

Nigeria will also be sweating on the fitness of star striker Victor Osimhen, who picked up a knock against Rwanda.

Despite their struggles, the Super Eagles have a slight historical edge, winning two of the last seven encounters.

However, South Africa have avoided defeat in their last three home games against Nigeria, including a 1-1 draw in 2024.

Historic Rivalry

The last time Nigeria defeated South Africa on their soil was during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, and a statement victory now would significantly boost their chances of qualification.

Match Details

The match will take place on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, kicking off at 5 p.m. Nigerian time. Fans can watch live on DSTV’s SuperSport, SportyBet TV, and AfroSport.

Vanguard News