We’ll do our best to make our supporters proud against Rwanda – Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles captain Williams Troost-Ekong says they will do their best to make their supporters proud in tomorrow’s match against Amavubi of Rwanda.

Ekong made the remarks during a pre-match press conference at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

He expressed confidence to supporters and football fans, assuring them they would be proud by the end of the game.

Acknowledging the high expectations of Nigerians, he added that the team was focused and well-prepared for the match against Amavubi.

The captain also emphasised that the Super Eagles had a strong squad and were ready to execute their game plan in tomorrow’s encounter.

“We are ready for our game plan. We have a good training session and I know my players,” he said.

Troost-Ekong expressed hope and confidence that Nigeria would beat Rwanda at tomorrow’s game.

“We need to be serious to win the game tomorrow. My team is motivated and we have spoken about the gravity of the game tomorrow.

“Winning the match against Rwanda will give us hope because we have a good team,” Troost-Ekong stated.

He said, “I know how much it means to represent Nigeria in the World Cup, it’s a life ambition to play in the highest place in the World.

“All the players understand how important the match between Nigeria and Rwanda match is.

“We are focused, we will give our maximum tomorrow and we will take it step by step tomorrow.

“We have confidence in our preparation and are motivated. Now, it’s up to us to deliver on the pitch tomorrow,” Troost-Ekong said.

The Super Eagles are currently in fourth place in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

They have accumulated seven points from six matches, trailing behind South Africa (13 points), Rwanda (8 points), and Benin Republic (8 points)