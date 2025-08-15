We don’t operate security vote, but support agencies – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has reiterated that his administration does not operate the “traditional security vote” policy but has been rendering necessary support to security agencies in the state.

The governor added the State does not have slush fund which to operate security vote, hence, the administration security expenditures were operated within the confines of the public finance law and regulations.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Friday, Adeleke listed his security expenditures to include; operational support for security agencies operating in the state, funding of operations to quell communal crises; support for communal peace activities and funding of the state security outfit, Amotekun among others.

According to the Governor, such expenditures are processed within the context of statutory approval process which involves raising of memos and compliance with government payment process.

“I am proud to declare that the Osun state government under my watch does not operate a slush fund that our media friends call security votes. Our security needs are met through the approval process. I face resistance over the policy but I stick to it even at great cost.

“My motivation for insisting on the policy was the situation I met on the ground in November 2022. I believe Osun needs every kobo to meet her numerous developmental challenges. Our earnings from FAAC allocations and internally generated revenues are channeled to key sectoral projects from infrastructure to agriculture to health among others.

“We also target payment of workers’ emolument, pensions and outstanding salary debt. We maintain a delicate balance on expenditure across human and infra sectors and within less than three years, we have good records widely verified by local and national stakeholders”.

While stressing that his administration decision to create special projects account has helped ensure funding of ongoing projects, saying he remains focus towards completion of its human and capital projects on schedule while expecting that the seizure of the state local government council fund is resolved soon.