Voter registration age is 18 – INEC clarifies

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the approved voter registration age is 18.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Yobe, made the clarification during an advocacy visit to the Emir of Bade, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Suleiman, in Gashua on Thursday.

Abdullahi was responding to Suleiman’s question on whether a 16 or 17-year-old would be allowed to register in order to vote when he/she turned 18 in 2027.

” Only eligible citizens of 18 years and above are allowed to register and vote under the Electoral Act,” he said.

He noted that voter registration was a critical aspect of the electoral process, which could either enhance or undermine the integrity of any election.

The REC stated that he was at the palace to solicit the Emir’s support in enlightening the people in his domain about the successful conduct of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Abdullahi noted that INEC was mandated by the law to collaborate with stakeholders and review the voter register ahead of any election.

He said online voter registration had already begun on August 18, while the physical registration was slated for August 25, adding that both components would last for one year.

The REC stated that the physical registration would be conducted at the INEC headquarters in Damaturu and at its registration centres across the 17 local government areas of the state.

He listed the target beneficiaries as including residents who had not been previously registered, those who had turned 18, those with issues with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), and those who wished to change their polling units.

In his remarks, Suleiman pledged to mobilise his subjects for the ongoing CVR by INEC.

He said he would immediately summon members of his council, district and village heads to sensitize them on the need to participate in the exercise.

The traditional ruler commended the REC for taking the advocacy to his palace, noting that involving traditional institutions in any programme was a sure way of achieving ultimate success.

The REC also visited Wetland FM 90.5, Gashua, where he requested the management of the radio station to give INEC activities adequate coverage, especially the CVR, which he described as the “ heart of every election”.

He urged the station to particularly encourage its listeners to register to vote and ensure that they review the list of voters for claims and objections when published.

The General Manager of the station, Mrs Fatima Yusuf, lauded the REC and his management team for the visit and promised in-depth coverage of the CVR.

