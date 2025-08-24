Unveiling inflections all the way

By Tunde Akanni

In what seemed to be all-sector, nationwide hearkening to Anton Chekov’s repeated critique of rigid social structures, yours sincerely had to don the garment of a tech advocate at three major events within a short space of time. The events quickly called up a vivid memory of how I was challenged to pioneer the teaching of Online Journalism at the Lagos State University more than ten years ago. A most scintillating follow-up experience came from a MacArthur-CITAD collaboration in the form of Social Influencers Action Group, SIAG, for which I served as Technical Advisor., 2018 to 2020.

But who could resist the call of the ever energetic Octogenarian Journalism veteran and former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba? In no less a tone than a directive, he urged the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Journalist to set up an online directory of accredited journos in Nigeria. This, according to him, could be updated from time to time and will definitely help reduce incidents of fakery by criminals pretending to be journos. Osoba spoke at the first of my three consecutive events which was the 70th anniversary celebration of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) held in Abuja June 21, 2025. The event offered me much more than nostalgia. It was a precious opportunity to further stir up reflections on the tech-driven practice of journalism in an age where Digital Technology especially Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping texture of human civilization from all angles

As the guest speaker, I had, before Chief Osoba, recalled how fast and profoundly DigiTech is playing out for humanity, in ways that make the old newsroom typewriters of the NUJ’s founding era look like relics from another planet. Today, journalists in Nigeria cannot afford to be passive observers of this unfolding digital revolution. Instead, they must identify relevant AI tools and deploy them ethically—not only to enhance their productivity but also to elevate the quality and credibility of their work.

I recalled how it all started for me with Google Alert all the way to the AI Marvels of today.

To put this in perspective, I reminded my colleagues of the humble beginnings of Google Alert, one of the simplest, yet most enduring digital tools. Introduced over two decades ago, it allowed journalists and researchers to automatically receive updates on topics of interest. Though basic, it revolutionized content monitoring and remains relevant till today.

If something as “small” as Google Alert could sustain its relevance, one can only imagine the potentials of today’s advanced AI applications—from natural language processing to automated fact-checking, real-time transcription, data visualization, and even predictive analytics. The message was clear: AI is not just a fleeting trend; it is a transformative force journalists must embrace to stay afloat in the competitive media ecosystem.

Osoba later reinforced my advice. He pointedly asserted that all journalists in Nigeria must up their ante in the knowledge and use of digital technology, including AI. He reminded the audience that the survival of journalism depends on its practitioners adapting quickly to the realities of this digital age. “The world will not wait for us,” he cautioned. “If we fail to catch up, we risk being irrelevant in the very profession we built with so much sweat and sacrifice.”

His admonition echoed my earlier point: it is no longer about whether journalists should embrace AI, but how fast and ethically they can do so.

Next on my plate was the Lagos July23-24, 2025 workshop organised for members of the Association for Communication Scholars and Practitioners of Nigeria, ACSPN on Artificial Intelligence by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, CJID. With the energetic and focused Director, AkintundeBabatunde, in full charge of coordination, the onus was on me as the only Board Member of CJID to welcome ACSPN colleagues to the all-important training programme for members in southern Nigeria. A similar one for members in the north had taken place in Abuja much earlier.

For me, the momentum generated at the NUJ anniversary flowed seamlessly into the workshop organized by CJID Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) workshop on AI for members of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN) in southern Nigeria.

I seized the opportunity to register the fact that it was not just another training session but a historic one to treasure. The workshop featured diverse presentations on different dimensions of AI application for communication experts and scholars alike.

From demonstrations of AI-driven investigative tools to explorations of generative AI for academic research and digital content production, participants were exposed to the boundless possibilities of integrating AI into their professional lives. The sessions, as expected with academics, stirred up infinite thoughts including questions about ethics, challenges of data privacy and, most importantly, the opportunities for innovation in storytelling, teaching, and public engagement.

The intellectual energy in the room was palpable. It reinforced the fact that journalists and communication scholars in Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind. We must not only consume digital innovations but also actively shape how they are localized, contextualized, and ethically applied in our environment.

Not long after these two events came yet another platform for me to share related thoughts on DigiTech. It was the end-of-session ceremony of Adedokun International School, Ota, where I was privileged to be the guest speaker.

My address, titled “Inflection Point Theory and the Rest of Us”, was a continuation of the conversation. Contextualisingthe theme properly, I explained that humanity was at an inflection point where the acceleration of digital technologies is dramatically altering learning environments as well as professional practices.

For the students and parents present, I emphasized that DigiTech is not only the story of gadgets, apps, or platforms; it is about life itself. Education is being reshaped by e-learning platforms, virtual classrooms, and AI tutors that personalize learning for each student. “Professions are being disrupted as automation takes over repetitive tasks while creating new opportunities in areas that demand human creativity and ethical judgment.

I added that “the future will belong to those who are not technophobic or intimidated by technology but who understand it enough to use it responsibly. For young learners especially, it is about cultivating digital literacy early so they can become not only consumers of knowledge but also creators and innovators in a tech-driven world.

When we connect the dots between these events—the NUJ’s 70th anniversary with Osoba’s reinforcement of powerful call to action, the CJID-ACSPN workshop, and the Ota school lecture—we see a larger narrative unfolding. It is the story of journalism and society at large standing at the edge of profound transformation.

For Nigerian journalists, the lessons are unmistakable:

AI is not optional. The profession must embrace it to survive and thrive.

Ethics remain paramount. As powerful as AI is, it must be deployed responsibly to protect truth, privacy, and the dignity of human beings.

Continuous learning is the new normal. From Google Alerts to cutting-edge AI, the pace of change demands that journalists should endeavour to become lifelong learners.

Collaboration is also key. NUJ, ACSPN, and CJID must continue to pool expertise, share resources, and create opportunities for journalists and communication professionals to build digital capacity.

From Google Alerts to generative AI, from Osoba’s clarion call to the fresh ideas bubbling at ACSPN workshops, and from academic reflections to conversations in schools, the message is clear: inflection is upon us, all the way. Journalists, scholars, students, and indeed all of society must rise to the moment.

As we unveiled these themes at different fora, one thing became certain: DigiTech and AI are not coming tomorrow; they are already here. And the sooner we embrace them with courage, creativity, and conscience, the better prepared we are for the future that has already commenced unfolding.

Akanni is a professor of Journalism and Development Communications at LASU, Nigeria.

Vanguard News