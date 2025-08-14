Terrorist kingpin arrested in Niger, transferred to Abuja for investigation

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—The Department of State Security, DSS, has arrested a terrorist kingpin, Abubakar Abba, suspected to be leader of the dreaded Mahmuda terrorists group.

The group has been operating in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State and its suburbs and parts of Kwara State in the past months.

Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State confirmed the arrest in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim in Minna, yesterday.

Bago said the terrorist leader was arrested by operatives of the DSS in Wawa town in Borgu area of the state without firing a gun and has been transfered to Abuja for further investigation.

“It is true that the terrorist kingpin, who is the leader of Mahmuda, which is one of the most dangerous terror groups in West Africa, Abubakar Abba, has been arrested by the DSS.

“He (Abba) was apprehended through an intelligence-led operation by the DSS and this is a huge victory for us as a people and as a government and President Bola Tinubu deserves commendation for this cheering news.

“Abba’s arrest demonstrates the commitment of President Tinubu to truly end insecurity and promoting the well-being of Nigerians.

“Look at the appointments in the security services especially the DSS, it takes a tremendous degree of intelligence and competence without firing a single shot to have captured a high-profile terrorist like Abba.”