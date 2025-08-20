Senator Daniel asked to present property documents within 2 weeks

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA— AN Ogun State High Court sitting, in Sagamu, yesterday, directed a former governor of the state, Senator Gbenga Daniel to present all necessary documents requested by the state government concerning all his properties in Sagamu.

At the resumed hearing of Suit No: HCS/371/2025, Otunba Justus Gbenga Daniel and Anor versus the Governor of Ogun State and Others, Justice O. S. Oloyede directed Senator Daniel to present his papers to the government in line with the request made to him and other residents in the area.

According to a statement sent to newsmen by Special Adviser to the governor on Information and Strategy, Mr. Kayode Akinmade, the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, O.T. Olaotan, who represents the government, alongside R.B. Kadiri, A.E. Odukoya, and W.A. Onawole, informed the court that an interlocutory injunction and counter-affidavits have been filed in response to the motion and served on the claimants’ counsel.

The counsel noted that the matter was not ripe for hearing and that the Court was also not inclined to take the application.

However, A.O. Kotoye, SAN, with O.T. Are and A.O. Adeniyi for the claimants, applied for the Court to extend the interim Order earlier granted, which will automatically abate after seven days.

The defence counsel argued that the Court should order the Claimants/Applicants to take advantage of the two-week extension announced by the government and furnish the Ministry of Physical Planning with the necessary documents, which others served with the same notices have been complying with.

Justice Oloyede, thereafter, asked the parties to maintain the status quo.

Counsel for the claimants and defendants both agreed that the matters be adjourned to October 13, 2025.

The Court consequently adjourned the matter to the date agreed by the parties for the hearing of the pending applications.