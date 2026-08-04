Ondo APC seeks ex-Deputy Governor’s Intervention over post-primary tensions

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has sought the intervention of former Deputy Governor, Otunba Omolade Oluwateru, in resolving tensions within the party following its recent primary elections.

The state APC Chairman, Hon. Babatunde Kolawole, led members of the State Working Committee to Oluwateru’s country home in Akure on Tuesday, where he appealed for the former deputy governor’s support in fostering unity among party members.

Kolawole described Oluwateru as a leader with vast experience in politics and party administration, urging him to continue supporting the government of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa.

“We are glad to have Your Excellency in APC at a time like this. The state chapter and government need your experience and support to pilot affairs,” he said.

The chairman explained that disagreements often arise after party primaries, prompting the APC to establish a reconciliation committee to address grievances and promote cohesion ahead of the general elections.

“We enjoin our respected leader to assist in reaching out to members who are aggrieved as a result of the outcome of the primaries,” Kolawole said.

Responding, Oluwateru commended the party for taking proactive steps by setting up a reconciliation panel, describing the move as necessary to strengthen unity.

The former deputy governor, who served under former Governor Olusegun Agagu, said he joined the APC to support the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

He stressed the need for members to unite ahead of the general elections to ensure the party’s success.

“I am an establishment person and a party man to the core, and I pledge my loyalty to the hierarchy of the party,” he said.

Oluwateru acknowledged Governor Aiyedatiwa’s position as the leader of the APC in Ondo State and urged party members to work together for the progress of the party.

“My advice is that we should bring everyone together. I am ready to assist the party in this regard. I am 100 per cent with you on this mission,” he added.

He said his commitment to the APC was driven by the desire to contribute to the party’s growth and support President Tinubu’s return to office in 2027.