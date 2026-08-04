U.S. cities chase FIFA over millions promised after hosting World Cup games

Several U.S. cities that hosted matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup are reportedly seeking millions of dollars they say FIFA promised but has yet to pay.

The payments stem from a reported verbal commitment by FIFA to provide each of its 11 U.S. host cities with a $1 million “legacy contribution” to support community projects and other initiatives.

The issue dates back to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which was also staged in the United States.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced ahead of the tournament that the governing body would give each of the 11 cities hosting Club World Cup matches $1 million.

The money was described as a legacy contribution intended to fund mini-pitches and social projects in the host communities.

Following that announcement, cities selected to host the much larger 2026 World Cup reportedly asked whether they would receive a similar contribution, given the scale and cost of hosting the tournament.

According to four executives involved with U.S. World Cup host city committees who spoke anonymously, FIFA senior officials repeatedly assured them that they would receive the same $1 million contribution.

The executives said the commitment was made verbally during meetings with FIFA officials and reiterated on several occasions, although FIFA never publicly announced the payments.

The 11 U.S. host cities were Seattle, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York/New Jersey, Miami and Boston.

However, the promised funds have reportedly not been paid, leaving some host cities seeking clarification from FIFA on when the money will be released.

FIFA declined to comment when approached by The Athletic.

The delay has created an additional complication for some host committees, particularly those that are now winding down after the tournament.

With some organisations preparing to close their operations, questions remain over which entities would receive and administer any eventual payments.

Other host committees are preparing financial reports for local and state authorities but remain uncertain about whether the anticipated FIFA contribution should be included in their accounts.

Two host city executives reportedly expressed frustration over the situation, questioning why FIFA would hesitate over relatively small payments after generating more than $15 billion in revenue during the 2023-26 cycle.

FIFA’s operating budget for the 2026 World Cup was estimated at about $2.7 billion.

The reported dispute comes as Infantino faces other challenges, including growing tensions with UEFA and other football authorities following the collapse of plans to sell a stake in FIFA’s competitions and events to private investors.

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