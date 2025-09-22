Court restrains Gov Abiodun, others from community land

Gov Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State High Court, sitting in Sagamu, on Monday extended by three months, the interim injunction restraining Governor Dapo Abiodun, his agents, Industrial Platform Remo Limited, and Arise Integrated Industrial Platform from further trespassing on 15,309 acres of land belonging to Ilara Remo in the Remo North Local Government Area of the state.

Justice O. S. Oloyede, at the resumed hearing of the suit, marked HCS/377/2025 and dated August 18, 2025, ordered the extension of the interlocutory injunction which was granted earlier on September 1st, to allow counsels to the defendants to regularise their papers before the court.

Mr. M. O. Enitan who stood in for Olasupo Sashore, SAN, counsel for the first defendants, Governor Abiodun, Mr. W. A. Onawole from the State Ministry of Justice and counsel to the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, as well as Bureau of Land and Mr. M. O. Mordi, counsel to the 4th defendant, Industrial Platform Remo, all told the court that they were yet to regularise their papers before the court.

Counsel to the claimants, Dr. Olumide Ayeni, SAN, therefore, in the light of the submissions by the counsels to the defendants, pleaded for the extension of the injunction order pending the next adjournment date.

Justice Oloyede, while acceding to the request of the claimants, therefore fixed January 13, 2026, for further hearing of the suit.

Recall that the court had given the injunction order following an ex parte application and affidavit of urgency filed by the Lisa of Ilara Remo, Chief Samuel Olukoya Sodunola; the Oliwo Egudu of Ilara Remo, Chief Babatunde Ogunfeso; the Olootu Asipa Oje of Ilara Remo, Chief Ayedun Akintoye; Mrs. Remilekun Ogunfuwa, Public Relations Officer of the Ilara Remo Development Association; and 19 others.

In the suit dated August 18, 2025, the applicants sought an interim injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, officers, or privies from further dealing with, trespassing on, or alienating the land, measuring approximately 6,227.91 hectares (15,309.172 acres) and described in Survey Plan No. IL/02/PROV/1998 of June 18, 1998—pending the determination of their motion for interlocutory injunction.

Ayeni argued that his clients are the legal and beneficial owners of the land and accused the 4th and 5th defendants of “surreptitiously erecting structures” and alienating parts of the land to third parties in an attempt to “foist a fait accompli on the court.”

He added, “The 4th and 5th defendants have continued to use the support of the 1st and 2nd defendants to enter the applicants’ lands, start construction works, and alienate the land up to the present time and will continue unless restrained. Damages would not be adequate to compensate the applicants if judgment is ultimately in their favour.”

Ayeni further submitted that granting the application would not prejudice the defendants, stressing that it was in the interest of justice to preserve the status quo ante bellum pending determination of the substantive suit.