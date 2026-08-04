NIS arrests 12 suspects over alleged QNET-linked fraud network

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested 12 suspects allegedly linked to a network marketing group, QNET/IGNITE, over suspected involvement in irregular migration and related offences.

The Service said the operation was carried out as part of ongoing efforts to tackle cross-border crimes and irregular migration in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NIS Public Relations Officer, DCI Akinsola Akinlabi, said the arrests followed intelligence gathered on activities of suspected trafficking networks operating in Lagos and Ogun states.

According to him, the operation led to the arrest of Ouattra Adama, a Burkinabé national, alongside 11 other suspected facilitators comprising eight Liberians and three Cameroonians, in different locations across Lagos.

He said two Liberian nationals allegedly affected by the activities of the group were also rescued during the operation.

Akinlabi disclosed that the suspects and the rescued persons had been transferred to the Service Headquarters for further investigation and necessary action.

He urged members of the public to exercise caution and verify employment, educational, business and migration-related offers through authorised channels before making financial commitments or travelling abroad.

The NIS spokesman said the operation underscored the Service’s commitment to intelligence-led border management and efforts to address irregular migration and transnational crimes.