Osun Election: Adeleke’s outburst shows fear of defeat, confusion — Oyebamiji

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Osun State, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, has described Governor Ademola Adeleke’s recent comments against President Bola Tinubu and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, as a sign of confusion and anxiety ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

Adeleke had, during a campaign rally in Osogbo on Monday, urged President Tinubu to ensure a credible election, warning against any attempt to manipulate the process.

Reacting while addressing supporters in Ikire, Oyebamiji alleged that the governor’s comments were influenced by concerns over the outcome of the election.

He claimed that the governor was apprehensive because, according to him, the circumstances surrounding the 2022 governorship election would not be repeated.

Speaking in Yoruba, Oyebamiji said: “The outgoing governor is overwhelmed by confusion and fear of losing this coming election, hence his verbal attacks on President Tinubu and our leader, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

“He knows that what happened during the 2022 election will not happen this time. We are not here to rig any election; we will vote and defeat the governor. That is why he is making these allegations.”

The APC candidate also said the previous administration had subjected government records and financial transactions to scrutiny after leaving office, but that no wrongdoing was discovered.

He pledged that if elected, his administration would focus on delivering effective governance rather than engaging in political disputes.

“When we take over government after winning the August 15 governorship election, we will not waste time on probes. Our priority will be providing good and impactful governance for the people,” he said.

Earlier, while addressing supporters in Gbongan, Oyebamiji said the APC had maintained strong electoral support in the Irewole, Isokan and Ayedaade Federal Constituency since 2007, urging residents to support his candidacy.

The Olufi of Gbongan, Oba Adetoyese Oyeniyi, during a courtesy visit by the APC candidate, assured him of the support of traditional rulers and community leaders in the area.

“All of us in this constituency, including traditional rulers and chiefs, will support you overwhelmingly. We have confidence in your person and your party,” the monarch said.