Prophet Samuel defends Adeboye’s call for “Seeds” amid public debate

LAGOS – Amid public discussion over a recent call by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), for “seeds” from his spiritual children, Prophet I.O. Samuel has spoken out in defense of the appeal, framing it as a biblical and historical practice.

In a statement on Tuesday, Prophet Samuel said Pastor Adeboye’s request is consistent with scriptural principles and long-standing traditions in Christian ministry. “He can call for more if he wants to. This is not the first time he has done this; he has only elevated the level of seed now,” he said.

Referencing biblical figures such as Abraham, David, Solomon, and Job, Prophet Samuel argued that wealth often amplifies influence. He contrasted expectations in the church with those in other sectors, noting: “You cannot fill a football stadium for sports, politics, or crusades if you are poor. Only in the church do people today expect poverty.”

Quoting Ecclesiastes 10:19—“Money answers all things”—and 1 Timothy 6:10—“The love of money is the root of all evil”—he emphasized the difference between wealth itself and the misuse of it.

Prophet Samuel said Pastor Adeboye’s call for seeds should be seen as an act of spiritual alignment rather than personal gain. “Papa Adeboye does not need this money. He validates the principle of material loyalty to God’s Kingdom through his children—whether tithes, offerings, project vows, or sacrifices,” he stated.

Drawing a parallel to the biblical account of Moses calling for offerings from the Israelites in the wilderness, Samuel likened Adeboye’s action to a test of faith for believers. He cautioned against public skepticism, urging Christians to honor spiritual leaders and “tap into this grace wisely.”

Sharing his own perspective, Samuel recalled being led to Christ at age 12 by Reverend Umah Ukpai, who taught him, “Anointing without money is annoyance.” He said he would willingly give such a seed if called upon, citing Matthew 6:33 on seeking God’s Kingdom first.

He concluded with a call to spiritual readiness: “Repent, brethren! Jesus is Lord and is coming soon. Do not miss the first and only flight.”