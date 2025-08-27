Periodic elections alone don’t guarantee true democracy – NALT

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Association of Liberated Tigers (NALT) has declared that the mere conduct of periodic elections does not equate to true democracy, urging African nations to build stronger institutions and practices that uphold genuine democratic values.

This message was the highlight of the 2025 International Convention and Conference of NALT, held in Enugu, Nigeria, where leaders and members gathered to examine the challenges confronting democracy and social justice across the continent.

Themed ‘Social Movement, Social Justice, and the Future of Democracy,’ the event featured addresses from NALT International President, Mr. Obinna Amoke; Dr. Chukwuemeka Eze, Director of Democratic Futures in Africa at Open Society Foundations; and one of NALT’s founding fathers, Dr. Obi Nweze.

In his keynote speech, Mr. Amoke described Nigeria as one of the most politically challenged nations in the world, citing corruption, abuse of incumbency, poverty, and growing religiosity as threats to democracy.

“In many countries, especially in Africa, politicians have used the holding of regular elections to claim the existence of democracy, whereas in reality, these countries can be best described as elected autocracies,” Amoke stated.

He stressed that true democracy requires more than elections, drawing on former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s view that democracy must include competitive polls, fundamental liberties, and respect for the rule of law.

Dr. Chukwuemeka Eze, in his keynote, described social justice as the ‘lifeblood of democracy.’ He warned against Nigeria’s drift towards a one-party state and called for legislative reforms to expand inclusivity.

“While I congratulate the National Assembly for passing the #NotTooYoungToRun bill into law, I urge them to consider another bill, #TooOldToRun. This will help open the space for vibrant and intelligent young people to serve the nation at the highest level,” Eze said.

He also noted the growing problem of low voter turnout, dwindling party membership, and declining public trust in politicians and institutions—even in advanced democracies.

Dr. Obi Nweze, a founding father of NALT, urged members to uphold the association’s values of truth, peace, and diligence.

He called for greater unity and unveiled internal reforms, including the abolition of Zonal Representatives to ensure efficient management.

“Every chapter has been mandated to publish its statement of account every two months, and the corporate headquarters must remain in Nigeria,” Nweze stated.

The convention also incorporated a community outreach programme, where NALT distributed medical supplies, food, and cash to widows, widowers, and other vulnerable groups.

Hon. Chimaobi Atu, representing Enugu North/South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, praised the initiative, saying it reflects NALT’s mission of supporting the needy and fostering peace.

Chief Cassidy Madueke, NALT’s Director of Media and Strategic Communication, said the convention provided a platform for discussing Nigeria’s socio-economic and political realities.

“We are here to deliberate on practical ways of ensuring social justice in the country. This programme is aimed at the downtrodden, widows, widowers, and indigent youths who need the assistance of clubs like NALT to have a better life,” Madueke said.

With a membership of over 10,000 across Nigeria and international chapters in America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada, NALT reaffirmed its commitment to democratic reforms and social justice.

The Enugu gathering was a rallying call for Africa to look beyond superficial democratic practices and embrace genuine democratic principles.