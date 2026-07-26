US warns Nigerians with dual citizenship against travelling on foreign passport

The United States Mission in Nigeria has reminded Nigerians who also hold U.S. citizenship that they must use a valid American passport when entering or leaving the United States.

In a statement shared on its official X account on Sunday, the mission said the requirement applies to all U.S. citizens, including children who hold dual nationality.

According to the mission, dual-national U.S. citizens are not permitted to use their foreign passports to apply for an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

“U.S. citizens are REQUIRED to enter and depart the United States on a U.S. passport. This requirement applies equally to U.S. citizens, including children, who are dual nationals,” the mission stated.

It warned that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security routinely denies or cancels ESTA applications submitted by dual-national U.S. citizens using foreign passports.

“Dual national U.S. citizens may NOT use their foreign passport to apply for an electronic travel authorization (ESTA). The Department of Homeland Security routinely denies or cancels ESTAs for dual national U.S. citizens,” the statement added.

The U.S. Mission also advised American citizens living abroad, including those residing in Nigeria, to ensure their U.S. passports remain valid before making travel plans.

“If you are a U.S. citizen or national and live abroad and plan to travel to the United States, make sure you do so with a valid U.S. passport. If your U.S. passport is expired or expires soon, renew before your trip!” it said.

The mission further reminded travellers that many countries require passports to have at least six months of validity before entry.

“Remember many countries require passports have six months validity.”

Vanguard News