PDP has been purchased by APC, no longer a viable opposition — Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye

By Ayobami Okerinde

A former senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is no longer a credible opposition, alleging it has been overtaken by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Melaye, who recently joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), accused the APC of masterminding the PDP’s downfall and compromising its opposition role.

He said, “PDP has been purchased by APC. PDP is a parastatal of the APC. PDP is a department of the APC. In fact, they take dates for NEC meetings and dates for when to have NWC from the [Presidential] Villa.

“Just look at the number of governors in the PDP today. Are these governors acting like opposition governors? Are they playing opposition roles as governors? Those who are remaining in the PDP are holding fort for the APC.”

Justifying his departure from the PDP, Senator Melaye argued that the party has failed to function as a true opposition.

He said, “With due respect to my uncle, Babangida Aliyu. You heard him two days ago; he said if we can tolerate Buhari for eight years, then we should tolerate Tinubu for another four years.

“Is that the voice of an opposition person? So, what I’m telling you, in essence, is we live in precarious times.”

While he refrained from commenting on whether he would support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as president in the 2027 general elections, Melaye expressed confidence that his new party would field a candidate strong enough to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

“Those of us in the ADC need to create a comfortable, stable platform. And I believe that platform will produce a candidate that will unseat President Ahmed Bola Tinubu in 2027,” he said.

“But I have made it a point of duty that I will not be talking about a presidential candidate or aspirant or preference for anybody until we get the party completely stabilised and organise a transparent convention that will produce a presidential candidate of the ADC who, by the grace of God, will kick.”

Hunger in the country is unprecedented

Speaking further, Melaye lamented the growing level of hunger under the President Tinubu administration.

He said, “We are in a precarious situation in this country, like we have never been. It has never been this disastrous, it has never been this terrible.

“The hunger in this country is chartered; people are dying of malnutrition in the rural communities of this country. People are beginning to visit garbage centres to look for crumbs and food,” he said.

“Take a trip to your village and just announce that you want to share just bags of rice. If you are careful, there will be casualties as a result of the struggle just to get one tin or two tins of rice. That’s the situation we are in this country,” he added.