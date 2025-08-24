Nollywood Film Festival Germany and NEGA 2025 celebrate Nigerian cinema in Frankfurt

from Left: Ambassador CG Dr. Yakubu Dadu PhD, Prof. Ptephania A.A Alofuokhai-Ghogomu JP, Charles Inojie, Elder Ajibola Antonio and Event Curator Isaac Izoya Cultural Ambassador _ Presenting NEGA award to Charles Inojie

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Nollywood Film Festival Germany (NFFG) and Nollywood Europe Golden Awards (NEGA) concluded in Frankfurt over the weekend, drawing filmmakers, actors, cultural figures, and dignitaries to a two-day celebration of African cinema and cultural exchange.

The festival opened on August 8 at the Deutsches Filmmuseum with the world premiere of Karma, a feature film produced by Cultural Ambassador and festival curator, Isaac Izoya, and directed by Dr. Henry Obidi. The drama, which explores themes of justice and redemption within the struggles of undocumented immigrants, received a standing ovation from the audience.

The premiere attracted a distinguished gathering, including Ambassador CG Dr. Yakubu Dadu of the Nigerian Consulate General, Berlinale board member Dorothee Wenner, Frankfurt cultural official Svetlana Svyatskaya, former Nigerian Super Eagles assistant coach Benjamin James, and diaspora leaders such as Dr. Okoro Akinyemi.

Alongside Karma, the suspense-filled film The Masked King, produced by Francis Ohazulike and Joshua Cassidy and directed by Patrick Uduak-Obong, also screened to enthusiastic reviews.

Speaking at the opening, Izoya said the festival had become “a gateway for Africans who now look forward to Frankfurt as an annual cultural holiday destination,” while pledging continued commitment to intercultural integration. Ambassador Dadu praised the festival’s role in promoting Nigeria’s image, describing the opening as “a perfect start to a global celebration of Nollywood.”

NEGA Gala Night

The festival climaxed on August 9 with the Nollywood Europe Golden Awards (NEGA) Gala Night at Goethe University, Frankfurt. The awards recognized trailblazers in the film industry for their creative and cultural contributions.

Honorees included:

Funke Akindele – Nollywood Highest Grossing Movie Director

Charles Inojie – Nollywood Outstanding Philanthropist

Rita Edochie – Nollywood Evergreen Veteran Actor

Ambassador Dadu, who opened the ceremony with a tribute to late entertainment icons, commended Izoya for his “cultural diplomacy since 2002,” urging greater support for the festival.

Live performances by Influence Akaba, Stella Pius, Endibanton, and other artists electrified the evening, while DJs kept the audience dancing into the after-party.

Accepting on behalf of awardees, Charles Inojie hailed the organizers, saying: “Ehizoya Golden Entertainment has done single-handedly what governments should be doing. Supporting this vision benefits Nigeria, Africa, Germany, and Europe at large.”

Strong Diaspora Support

The festival drew praise from critics and attendees alike. Dr. Moses Ogun, President of NIDO Germany, called for collaboration to expand the event, while first-time attendee Dr. Emeka Ani described it as “an initiative deserving of full support for the cultural image of Nigeria abroad.”

Veteran critic Madam Tina Omoragbon described the edition as Izoya’s “best event ever,” while Madam Faith Ogoigbe commended the film screenings and cultural showcases, adding that she was already looking forward to 2026.

Building on Legacy

The 2025 edition reinforced Frankfurt’s growing reputation as a hub for African cinema and cultural dialogue in Europe. In his closing remarks, Izoya reaffirmed his mission:

“We dream to change the world through film stories. Though we lack capital for productions, we will keep pushing with the hope of support to actualise our dreams. Our motto remains: The Show Must Go On.”