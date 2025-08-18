Lagos police nab notorious ‘One Chance’ gang leader, two others

By Efe Onodjae & Stanley Umejiaku

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a dreaded ‘one chance’ syndicate in the Ikeja area of the state, arresting a notorious kingpin and two of his gang members.

The suspects, a 53-year-old Bode Oludayisin, a 22-year-old Michael Sowunmi, and a 20-year-old David Olawaye, were nabbed after operatives of the Ikeja Division responded to a distress call while on routine patrol along Agege Motor Road, Ikeja.

Police sources said the suspects, who were operating with an unregistered commercial minibus, popularly known as Korope, were in the process of robbing a passenger when the alarm was raised.

The vehicle has since been impounded as their operational car.

Recovered from the suspects were a Tecno Spark 20 smartphone belonging to a victim, an axe, two concrete interlock bricks, several heavy stones suspected to have been used in assaulting victims, and a broken bottle. All items have been registered as exhibits.

One of the arrested suspects, according to the Police, has been on the Command’s wanted list as the leader of a gang linked to several violent ‘one chance’ robberies across Lagos.

Further investigation revealed that the syndicate usually posed as ordinary passengers in commercial minibuses, picking up unsuspecting commuters from busy locations such as Oshodi, before diverting them to isolated areas where they were dispossessed of their belongings under threats and violence.

Following the arrest, the case has been handed over to the Command’s Special Squad 1, which has launched a manhunt for other fleeing members of the gang.

Confirming the arrest, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, commended the swift response of his men, describing the operation as a major breakthrough in the fight against ‘one chance’ syndicates.

He warned: “We will not relent until every member of this criminal network is arrested and prosecuted. I urge Lagosians to be vigilant, avoid boarding unmarked or suspicious vehicles, and report any strange activity to the Police through the Command’s emergency lines: 08063299264 or 09168631003.”

Vanguard News