Oghenemine Case: Activist alleges miscarriage of justice in police probe

Gwamnishu

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ASABA — Crime activist Harrison Gwamnishu has raised fresh concerns over the handling of the investigation into the killing of Oghenemine Ogidi in Effurun, Delta State, alleging discrepancies in the identification of those linked to the incident.

Gwamnishu, whose earlier video of the 26 April 2026 shooting at a motor park triggered public outrage, said there were inconsistencies in the list of police personnel and civilians reportedly connected to the incident.

The Nigeria Police Force had previously announced the arrest and dismissal of ASP Nuhu Usman and four other officers following internal disciplinary proceedings over the death of the 28-year-old victim.

However, Gwamnishu alleged that while the dismissed officers were members of a surveillance team linked to the case, they were not physically present at the scene of the shooting.

He further claimed that two civilians allegedly involved in the incident had not been identified or apprehended by investigators, urging authorities to ensure a transparent and comprehensive probe.

The activist also alleged that there were efforts to present an incomplete account of the incident, calling for further independent scrutiny of the investigation process.

According to him, all individuals connected to the incident, whether officers or civilians, should be properly identified and investigated to ensure justice is served.

He called on relevant legal and legislative bodies to take interest in the matter, insisting that accountability must be upheld in the handling of the case.

The police have not issued a fresh response to the latest claims, with a spokesperson stating that the matter is now being handled by the Force Monitoring Unit in Abuja.

Efforts to obtain further comment from police authorities were not successful at the time of filing this report.

The case continues to generate public concern as stakeholders call for clarity and transparency in the ongoing investigation into the killing.