Just in: LP fixes N50m presidential nomination fee

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — The Labour Party has fixed ₦50 million as the cost of expression of interest and nomination forms for aspirants seeking its presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The decision was contained in a press release issued by the party’s National Secretariat on Sunday, alongside a revised timetable for its electoral activities.

Although details of the timetable were not immediately disclosed, the announcement signals the party’s early preparations for the 2027 polls and sets the financial benchmark for prospective presidential contenders.