Kukah Centre, KDSG partner on community security initiative

The Kukah Centre on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), with Kaduna State Government, on ‘Improving Community Security Initiative for Accountable Service Delivery’.

The project is founded by UK International Development , Strengthening Peace and Resilience in Nigeria (SPRiNG ), TETR A TECH and Implemented by The KuKah Centre.

Fr. Atta Barkindo, Executive Director of The Kukah Centre, in his keynote address after signing the MOU said it was aimed at improving community security initiatives in Nigeria, particularly in response to violent conflicts and terrorism.

Barkindo said the project focused on reviewing and improving laws related to state security initiatives.

According to him, it also provides proper training and coordination for security personnel at the state and community levels.

He said the goal was to enhance security, leveraging local knowledge and initiatives, and to address gaps in current security frameworks.

“This project is being implemented without requiring funding from the state government,”Barkindo added.

He also highlighted the importance of women’s participation and inclusion in decision-making processes.

Barkindo emphasised the need for their voices, opinions, and advice to be valued and considered.

“This is crucial for creating more equitable and representative outcomes, “he said

According to him, the project involves collaboration with state government agencies and focuses on reviewing laws related to security outfits and volunteer groups.

It also provides training on various aspects, including data collection and intelligence gathering, policy development and advisory roles.

Barkindo also said it helped to spread awareness of national policies on issues like gender-based violence, child trafficking, and child abuse.

He disclosed that the project was being piloted in five states; Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna, Benue, and Plateau, with the intention of scaling up to other states.

“The goal is to build effective and informed security agencies that understand local contexts and national policies, “Barkindo said.

Also, the Commissioner for Justice, Kaduna State, Dr James Kanyip ,who signed the MOU on behalf of the state government, lauded the centre for the initiative.

Kanyip said the partnership aimed to review and improve the Vigilance Service Law and other security frameworks as well as to train personnel for optimal productivity and security service delivery.

“This collaboration is notable for being funded entirely by the centre, without requiring counterpart funding from the state government.