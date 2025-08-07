IPOB criticizes Nigerian security forces over alleged profiling

IPoB

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed concern over what it describes as the frequent attribution of criminal activities to its members by Nigerian security forces.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB said it was concerned that security agencies often link various crimes to the group and its vigilante arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), without thorough investigation or evidence.

“The repeated association of crimes with IPOB and ESN, regardless of context or verification, raises serious concerns,” the group said.

Referencing the recent arrest of a woman impersonating a soldier in Katsina State, IPOB questioned what it sees as a disparity in the treatment and public portrayal of security-related incidents across different regions.

“Incidents involving impersonation or criminal activity should be handled with the same level of scrutiny and fairness, regardless of where or by whom they occur,” the statement read.

IPOB further stated that while it maintains its stance on advocating for self-determination, it continues to reject any form of criminality and urges for a balanced and objective approach to security and law enforcement matters.

The group called on security agencies and the media to ensure that all reports and investigations are guided by facts, free from bias, and conducted within the framework of Nigeria’s laws and constitution.

“We urge the Nigerian authorities to avoid generalizations and ensure that justice is based on evidence and due process,” the statement added.

IPOB also reaffirmed its call for an end to what it described as the unfair criminalization of its members and reiterated its commitment to lawful and peaceful advocacy.