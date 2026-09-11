Soludo’s wife condemns alleged child sexual abuse

Nonye Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA: The wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, has expressed deep concern over the alleged sexual abuse and exploitation of a child by her mother in Onitsha, describing the report as “deeply disturbing”.

The Anambra State Police Command had on September 10, 2026, arrested 36-year-old Anulika Onyeanusia in connection with the incident.

The command said it acted on open-source intelligence following the circulation of a disturbing video allegedly showing the woman using sex toys on a minor.

The police operation also led to the rescue of four children, aged two, three, six and nine, while sex toys and other items were recovered.

The suspect remains in police custody as the command investigates the circumstances surrounding the alleged offence and the possible involvement of other persons.

Police also said the suspect’s husband was being interrogated to determine whether he had any connection with the alleged offence.

Reacting to the incident, Mrs Soludo said some acts were beyond comprehension, describing the alleged abuse of children as one of them.

According to her, children should be protected, loved and given a safe environment to grow, rather than being subjected to sexual exploitation or abuse.

She said: “No child deserves to experience such trauma, and no society should ever become comfortable with the abuse of its most vulnerable.

“I commend the Anambra State Police Command and everyone whose information and intervention led to the rescue of these children. I urge the police to conduct a thorough, transparent and professional investigation into this matter, leaving no stone unturned in establishing the full facts, identifying anyone else who may have been involved, and ensuring that where wrongdoing is established, the law takes its full course.

“My heart is particularly with the four rescued children. Beyond the immediate rescue, we must be concerned about what happens to them afterwards. The physical safety of a child is only the beginning; we must also heal the emotional and psychological wounds that may have been inflicted.”

She promised to follow the case closely and remain in contact with relevant authorities to ensure that the children were properly protected and that justice was served.

“I will also be engaging with the appropriate government agencies to see how we can provide the necessary medical, psychological, social and rehabilitation support to help these children begin the difficult journey towards healing and recovery.

“I also appeal to everyone, especially parents, guardians, neighbours and members of our communities, to remain vigilant and speak up whenever they notice anything that threatens the safety or dignity of a child,” she said.

Mrs Soludo stressed that silence should not be an option when the safety of a child was at stake, adding that the state government would continue to oppose violence, abuse and exploitation of women and children.

She said the Anambra State Government would continue to protect vulnerable persons and work with relevant authorities to ensure their safety.