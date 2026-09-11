Killing of Nigerians: There will be consequences if…. Fani-Kayode warns South African govt

Fani-Kayode

ABUJA — Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has condemned the alleged killing of two Nigerians in South Africa, warning that continued discrimination and attacks against Nigerian nationals could have consequences.

Fani-Kayode, in a post on his Facebook handle on Friday, said he was “mortified and deeply shocked” by the reported murder of Bishop Michael Taiwo Fakunle in Johannesburg on September 4.

According to him, Fakunle was allegedly threatened before unidentified assailants went to his residence and shot him dead.

He also expressed concern over the reported death of James Uchechukwu Nwankwo, whom he said died in Johannesburg on September 5 following what he described as “gruesome interrogation techniques” by officers of the South African Police Service.

Fani-Kayode claimed that Fakunle and Nwankwo were the seventh and eighth Nigerians allegedly killed in South Africa in 2026, adding that four of the eight deaths involved alleged actions by South African police officers.

He further claimed that more than 100 Nigerians had been killed in South Africa between 2022 and September 2026, with more than 30 allegedly killed by personnel of the South African Police Service and South African Defence Force.

The former minister expressed concern that, despite repeated complaints, no person had been arrested, prosecuted or brought to justice over what he described as the killings.

“This is unacceptable,” he said, calling on the South African government to do more to protect Nigerians living in the country and ensure that those responsible for attacks against them are brought to justice.

He said: “No-one deserves to be targeted and murdered simply because they are Nigerian.”

Fani-Kayode said the Nigerian community in South Africa was “deeply disturbed” by the developments and living in fear over what could happen next.

He also raised concern over what he described as another deadline issued to African nationals, including Nigerians, to leave South Africa by September 30.

According to him, the deadline was issued by some South African non-governmental organisations, which he accused of making threats against African nationals.

He urged the South African government to protect Nigerians from any threats or attacks and to take appropriate legal action against anyone found to be engaging in unlawful conduct.

Fani-Kayode also called for justice for Nigerians who had allegedly been subjected to violence, intimidation, torture or killing in the country.

He said Nigeria remained interested in building stronger relations with South Africa but warned that continued attacks on Nigerians could strain bilateral relations.

“Whilst we seek to establish stronger and deeper ties with the South African Government, one thing remains clear. If this vicious cycle of discrimination against and killing of our nationals do not stop, there will be consequences.

“Simply put, our patience is wearing thin,” he said.

Fani-Kayode added that Nigerians had not targeted or killed South Africans in Nigeria, urging the South African government to reciprocate by protecting Nigerian nationals and addressing their concerns.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of Fakunle and Nwankwo.