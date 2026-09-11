Tension in Sokoto as cleric stabbed after Jumu’at prayer, alleged attacker killed

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Tension and apprehension gripped parts of Sokoto metropolis on Friday following the stabbing of prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Musa Lukuwa, shortly after he concluded the Jumu’at prayer.

The incident, which occurred immediately after the Friday congregational prayer, reportedly stemmed from an allegation of blasphemous remarks attributed to the cleric concerning the biological parents of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Sources said the cleric was attacked shortly after the prayer by a man who allegedly confronted him over the contentious remarks before stabbing him.

Sheikh Lukuwa reportedly sustained injuries in the attack and was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention.

The development reportedly triggered a violent reaction from some followers of the Sheikh, who descended on the alleged attacker and killed him instantly.

The killing has further heightened concerns over the dangers of religiously charged confrontations and the resort to mob justice, particularly in circumstances involving sensitive allegations capable of inflaming public sentiment.

The incident also raised fresh concerns over the need for restraint, due process and responsible handling of allegations bordering on blasphemy and religious sensitivities in the country.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Sokoto State Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ahmad Rufae, acknowledged that the incident occurred but declined to provide further details.

DSP Rufae’s confirmation came amid heightened tension surrounding the circumstances that led to the attack and the subsequent killing of the alleged assailant.

As of the time of filing this report, details regarding the identity of the attacker, the exact nature of the injuries sustained by Sheikh Lukuwa and the circumstances surrounding the killing of the alleged assailant remained unclear.

The incident is expected to attract further attention from security authorities given its religious dimension and the potential for such developments to trigger wider unrest if not carefully managed.

The attack has once again underscored the fragile security implications of religious disputes and the imperative for individuals to resist taking the law into their own hands, regardless of the sensitivity of an allegation.

Meanwhile, the condition of Sheikh Lukuwa could not be independently ascertained beyond reports that he was receiving medical treatment at a hospital.