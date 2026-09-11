PANDEF mourns founding BoT member Horsfall

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the apex socio-political body of the South-South geopolitical zone, has mourned the death of a founding member of its Board of Trustees, Chief Albert Korubo Horsfall, who died on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at the age of 84.

PANDEF described Horsfall as a distinguished national figure who played several leadership roles in Nigeria, particularly in the security and Niger Delta sectors.

In a condolence statement signed by its National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, the group said Horsfall distinguished himself as a security expert and served as Director-General of both the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

He was also the founding Chairman of the Oil Minerals Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC), predecessor of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and pioneer Presidential Adviser on Niger Delta affairs.

Horsfall also contested for the presidency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Igali said: “I have received communication from the family of PANDEF founding BOT member, Chief Albert Korubo Horsfall, OFR, of his passage on Wednesday, 9th September, 2026, at the age of 84 years. PANDEF is greatly shocked and saddened by this news.

“Chief Horsfall, an aristocrat from Buguma in Kalabari Kingdom in Rivers State, was a prominent national figure. He distinguished himself professionally as a security icon, pioneering Director-General of both the Department of State Services (DSS) and National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

“He was also founding Chairman, OMPADEC, precursor to NDDC, pioneer Presidential Adviser on Niger Delta and also aspired for the presidency of Nigeria at a time under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

The PANDEF chairman said Horsfall became a prominent founding member of the organisation’s Board of Trustees in 2016 and played several leadership roles.

He also noted that the deceased held the traditional stool of Omekwe Paramountcy, described as a major historic naval headship of the Kalabari people.

Igali added: “PANDEF greatly mourns this titan of national and our regional service.”

The organisation directed all its chapters in Nigeria and the diaspora to suspend official social programmes and use Horsfall’s profile image across their platforms for seven days, beginning Friday, September 11.

It prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul.