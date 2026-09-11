Police debunk fake release on 50,000 constables

Police

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA: The Nigeria Police Force has debunked a purported press release directing the commencement of training for 50,000 newly recruited police constables.

The fake document, titled, “IGP OLATUNJI RILWAN DISU DIRECTS COMMENCEMENT OF TRAINING FOR 50,000 NEWLY RECRUITED POLICE CONSTABLES,” is circulating with the name and designation of the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu.

In a statement on Friday, the Force headquarters described the document as false, stressing that it was neither issued nor authorised by the Nigeria Police Force.

The statement said: “The document is false and was neither issued nor authorised by the Nigeria Police Force.

“Members of the public, particularly Police recruitment candidates, are advised to disregard its contents and rely only on information published through the official Police recruitment portal and verified NPF communication channels.”

The Force said it was currently tracking those responsible for generating and circulating the document, adding that appropriate legal action would be taken against anyone found culpable.