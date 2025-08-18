ICPC partners North-East Attorneys-General in fresh push against corruption, insecurity

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

MAIDUGURI — The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has engaged State Attorneys-General from Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi and Taraba States in a renewed effort to tackle corruption and strengthen institutional integrity in the North-East.

The one-day roundtable, held on Monday at Amada International Hotel in Maiduguri and themed “Institutional Integrity and Regional Cooperation: The Role of Attorneys-General in Advancing a Corruption-Free North East”, brought together top legal officers and stakeholders to chart strategies to curb graft and promote good governance.

In his opening remarks, the Special Guest of Honour, Professor Auwal Yadudu of Bayero University, Kano, commended the ICPC for initiating the engagement, noting that strengthening systems and ensuring accountability would enhance governance in the region.

Chairman of ICPC, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN), said the meeting was part of a nationwide engagement with Attorneys-General aimed at encouraging collaboration between federal and state institutions in the fight against corruption.

“Punishment alone cannot defeat corruption — we must strengthen systems, recover stolen assets, support victims, and above all work together,” he said, stressing that corruption undermines development and fuels insecurity.

Citing the Supreme Court decision in AG Ondo State v. AG Federation, Dr. Aliyu emphasised that tackling corruption requires joint efforts from both tiers of government. He commended the North-East Attorneys-General for their cooperation and acknowledged the support of the National Assembly.

In his keynote address, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, representing Borno Central, described the engagement as timely, adding that preventive approaches, monitoring, and joint action would help close loopholes and build public trust in institutions.

“This partnership signals our collective resolve to build a corruption-free North-East through deliberate, sustained collaboration,” he said.

The event was attended by all six Attorneys-General from the North-East, alongside ICPC commissioners, directors, and other stakeholders. A communiqué containing key resolutions is expected at the end of deliberations.