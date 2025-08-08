How Nigeria can become regional auto manufacturing powerhouse – AAAM CEO 

Chief Executive Officer of the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM), Victoria Backhaus-Jerling, says with the right policies, Nigeria can become a regional manufacturing powerhouse, reduce its reliance on used vehicle imports, and become a job-creating hub for Africa’s next industrial revolution.

According to her, Nigeria possesses the scale, talent and entrepreneurial spirit to lead Africa’s automotive transformation.

Backhaus-Jerling stated this in her message delivered to dignitaries and industry stakeholders at the 2025 Nigeria Auto Industry Summit held in Lagos.

She stressed the need for policy certainty and legal backing to translate the nation’s potential into sustainable industrial growth.

The AAAM CEO congratulated the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Nigerian Automotive Journalists Association (NAJA) for convening the summit at a critical time in the country’s industrial journey.

She described Africa as “the world’s last automotive frontier.”

“Nigeria’s journey has already begun. But to realise its full potential, the industry needs legal backing – it needs the right policy to be implemented,” said Backhaus-Jerling in her address.

“The right regulatory framework will provide the foundation for sustainable local manufacturing, job creation and investor confidence.”

The summit, which brought together top government officials including the Director-General of the NADDC, Joseph Oluwemimo Osanipin; and Director-General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, focused on charting a course for Nigeria’s auto industry within the broader vision of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Backhaus-Jerling reiterated AAAM’s commitment to working with Nigeria and other African nations to develop value chains that span the continent.

According to her, each country can play a role in vehicle manufacturing, component production, or raw material processing. She cited the progress made in countries such as Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, and South Africa as proof that the right mix of political will and private sector collaboration could yield tangible results.

“We believe Nigeria can go even further. Political will and decisive action will be the game changers,” she said.

Industry leaders and policymakers engaged at the summit in deep discussions around policy reform, investment strategies, and the development of an inclusive and sustainable automotive ecosystem.

Backhaus-Jerling left participants with a powerful call to action, saying, “Think boldly about what Nigeria’s automotive industry could look like in 10 years – and what must be done today to unlock that vision.”

The African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM) is the leading pan-African industry body focused on advancing automotive manufacturing across the continent.