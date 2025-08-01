FG adopts new strategies to tackle boat mishaps

File image for illustration

The Federal Government is set to adopt new strategies aimed at curbing the rising incidents of boat mishaps across the country’s inland waterways.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, stated this on Friday in Abuja while receiving the report on the Prevention of Boat Mishaps in Nigeria.

The report was presented by the Special Committee established by the government to address the increasing number of boat mishaps on Nigeria’s inland waterways.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a 16-member Special Committee was inaugurated in February to conduct a comprehensive review of commercial boat operations in Nigeria.

The committee was also tasked with identifying the causes of boat mishaps and proposing sustainable, lasting solutions.

The minister said that the federal government was ready to implement the safety reports.

Oyetola emphasised the need for improved surveillance, stricter enforcement of safety regulations, and investment in modern infrastructure to safeguard lives and properties.

He stated that the current spate of boat mishaps was unacceptable and preventable, and must be addressed through a combination of policy enforcement, stakeholder cooperation, and behavioral change.

“The safety of our citizens on water is not just a policy responsibility; it is a moral duty; every life lost in a boat mishap is one too many.

“This report will serve as a foundation for immediate and long-term reforms, ” he said.

He stated that the government would carefully examine the recommendations and take action where policy adjustments or institutional coordination were necessary.

Oyetola called for attitudinal change among water transport users, especially regarding the use of life jackets, describing such safety gear as non-negotiable.

He urged the riverine and coastal beneficiaries of the over 42,000 distributed life-jackets to prioritise safety by consistently and correctly using them during water transportation.

He disclosed that the Federal Government was set to phase out rickety boats and replace them with safer and standard-compliant alternatives.

He appealed to state governments and other sub-national authorities to align with the federal government’s initiatives against boat mishaps, particularly in enforcing safety standards.

Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, Committee Chairman and Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), stated that the committee exceeded its initial six-week mandate to ensure a thorough and credible outcome.

He explained that the recommendations were based on intense and wide consultations with stakeholders in the maritime sub-sector, including boat operators, regulatory agencies, and the affected communities.

According to him, the report, comprising six chapters, includes detailed analyses of current operations, regulatory gaps, design standards, and institutional capacity.

According to him, the report also proposed a comprehensive plan to enhance safety and oversight.

“Among the 64 recommendations reviewed by four technical sub-committees, 17 key proposals were highlighted in the final chapter.

“These include establishment of a Coastal Guard to enforce waterway safety regulations; creation of a National Boat Design Policy to standardise permitted vessel types; mandatory certification and formal training for boat operators.”

He called for increased funding for NIWA to strengthen its hydrographic and marine engineering functions and the establishment of search and rescue stations at strategic locations across inland waterways.

