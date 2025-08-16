Destiny Etiko to Lizzy Gold: ‘No man can separate us again’

By Benjamin Njoku

Destiny Etiko marked her birthday with a strong message from her long standing friend Lizzy Gold, whom she fell out with about two years ago. Their differences were resolved days before Etiko’s birthday. Lizzy Gold shared an alluring picture of Etiko on Instagram, narrating how they fell out due to industry gossip.

The actress noted that they were separated for two years due to miscommunication sparked by baseless rumours about her, straining their once-close connection. She, however, praised Etiko for her sociable nature, confessing that she became lonely after their separation because she hardly keeps friends again.

Lizzy wrote: “Two years ago, we separated as friends because of too many ‘them say ‘in Nollywood. I became lonely because I don’t make friends easily like you do.

‘‘So I channeled all the energy into my craft but missed you. Sometimes, I would watch how you mingle so easily and wonder how you do it, but I realised it’s your nature. Thank God you realised you were deceived and came back to me. Some people are still trying to resume, “them say, “ but trust me, when you start with them again, we will discuss and laugh over you. Everyone has grown; nobody has the energy to listen to gossip anymore.

“Destiny, you have a beautiful soul and you are one of the few people who understand me. I love you for who you are. I love your imperfections. I pray today that God will open His heavens and release more blessings for you and your household. Please do not let any weapon in the form of humans separate us again. You already know I do not give rooms for gossip.”

Meanwhile, Destiny Etiko assured Lizzy Gold that “no man can separate us again” after reading Lizzy’s touching birthday message.