Delta Comrades community celebrates Delta State at 34

By Godwin Oritse

The Delta Past Students Leaders Community, popularly known as the Comrades Community, joins millions in celebrating 34 years of Delta State’s creation. We extend heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, and the entire people of Delta State on this historic milestone.



The Comrades Community stands out as a coalition of accomplished former student leaders who have transitioned into various professional fields. United by a shared history of leadership and activism, its members are dedicated to promoting service, advocacy, and impactful development initiatives both within Nigeria and internationally.



With a strong focus on Delta State, the organization channels its collective experience and expertise toward empowering its members and contributing meaningfully to regional progress.



At 34, Delta has made commendable strides in education, infrastructure, and human capital. However, pressing challenges—such as youth unemployment, environmental degradation, insecurity, and underutilized resources—demand urgent attention.



In a statement signed by the President, Pastor Akpotoboro Oghenemaro, he highlighted that the vision of the current administration has led to the empowerment of youths across the state through entrepreneurship, technology, and innovation.



Oghenemaro also commended the state government for its adoption of renewable energy as a key driver of sustainable development.



He stated:””When resources are managed transparently and for the common good, we witness the emergence of world-class infrastructure, inclusive governance, and equal opportunities for all—developments that are becoming a reality in our state.



“This anniversary is not just a moment of celebration, but a time to reflect and take action. We call on all Deltans to unite in building a brighter future. The government cannot do it alone—real progress demands the active participation of every citizen.”



The Comrades Community reaffirms its unwavering commitment to youth empowerment, civic engagement, innovation, and sustainable development. Together, we can shape a Delta that thrives.