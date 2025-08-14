Comfort Emmanson: AON lists air passengers’ ‘unruly behaviour’

Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has listed several behaviour it considers unruly following the controversy raised by Comfort Emmanson’s clash with Ibom Air crew members.

The AON listed the behaviour that may be considered unruly in a statement released on Thursday by its spokesperson, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, after charges were dropped against Emmanson following intervention from the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

The statement said, “Consequent upon the intervention of the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK), and appeal to lift the life-time ban placed on Ms. Comfort Emmanson by its members for unruly behavior onboard Ibom Air Flight Q9 303 from Uyo to Lagos on August 10, 2025, the AON, having considered all the circumstances of the matter, including the exhibition of remorse for her behavior, as reported, the withdrawal of the complaint and consequent striking out of the charges, and release of Ms. Emmanson from custody, the statement of Government that it takes aviation safety and security very seriously and decision to draw a line after these clemencies, and the proposed retreat to retrain AVSEC personnel and airline crew on the handling of unruly and disruptive passengers, the AON hereby:

“Lifted the life ban placed on Ms. Comfort Emmanson from flying with any AON-member airline for life.

“Calls on the relevant aviation agencies to immediately commence the sensitization of the public on the dangers and consequences of unruly behaviour at airport terminals and onboard aircraft, as spelt out in section 85 of the Civil Aviation Act, 2022 and Part 17 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations, 2023.

“Believes that incidents of unruly and disruptive behaviour at airport terminals and onboard aircraft will greatly reduce if passengers are aware that such behaviour poses a danger to flight safety and are offences under the law, punishable with a fine or imprisonment or both.

“Unruly behaviour includes but is not limited to:

“a) Assaulting, intimidating, or threatening any flight or cabin crew member;

“b) Using a mobile phone and/or other communication/electronic gadget on board aircraft against the instruction of the pilot-in-command or flight crew or cabin crew;

“c) Smoking on board aircraft or in a non-smoking area of the terminal building;

“d) Fighting or other disorderly conduct on board an aircraft or at the terminal building;

“e) Any conduct constituting a nuisance to other passengers;

“f) Disobedience of lawful instruction issued by the pilot-in-command, flight crew, cabin crew, check-in-staff and/or security screening staff;

“g) Any conduct that endangers the safety of flight operations;

“h) Tampering with smoke detectors or other aircraft equipment.

“Reiterates the power of the pilot-in-command or an AVSEC officer, as provided in the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations, to restrain and de-board an unruly and disruptive passenger and to take all necessary measures to protect the safety of the aircraft, the terminal building or of persons and property therein, to maintain good order and discipline on board or at the terminal building and to enable him deliver such person to competent authorities.”

The statement further said that the AON “confirms that members shall cooperate with the relevant aviation agencies and participate in the retraining retreats on how to handle cases of unruly and disruptive passengers as proposed by the Honorable Minister.

“Reaffirms its zero-tolerance policy towards unruly passenger behaviour and enjoins aggrieved passengers to follow proper channels in expressing their grievances.”