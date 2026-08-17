Cabin crew’s response to unruly passenger draws commendation

By Dickson Omobola

Chairman of Everight Diagnostic Ltd, Dr Everest Okpara, has disclosed how a cabin crew member of United Nigeria Airlines, Francisca Ogbuagu, professionally handled an unruly passenger during a recent flight.

Despite sustained sensitisation by aviation authorities and airlines on the consequences of unruly conduct at airports and on board aircraft, such incidents have persisted.

The most recent prominent cases are those involving Comfort Emmanson and Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde, better known as K1 De Ultimate.

However, Okpara, who witnessed the incident, commended Ogbuagu for her composure and professionalism while dealing with a passenger who became extremely rude and unruly over compliance with aviation regulations in a commendation letter dated August 11, 2026.

He said despite the challenging encounter, the cabin crew member remained calm throughout, maintained a respectful tone, exercised considerable restraint and responded with professionalism and courtesy, earning the admiration of nearby passengers.

He said: “I witnessed Miss Ogbuagu manage a particularly difficult interaction with a passenger who was extremely rude and unruly towards her. Despite the challenging nature of the encounter, which had to do with adherence to aviation rules, she remained remarkably calm and composed throughout. She maintained a respectful tone, exercised considerable restraint, and responded with a professionalism and courtesy that impressed the few passengers seated nearby, even in circumstances that could easily have provoked a less measured reaction.

“What particularly stood out was her ability to remain focused on her responsibility to the passenger and to the airline’s policy, without allowing the passenger’s conduct to compromise the quality of her service. Her communication was measured, her demeanour remained courteous, and her overall handling of the situation demonstrated an impressive level of emotional intelligence, self-control and maturity.

“As someone who regularly interacts with professionals across different service environments, I recognise that these qualities are not merely desirable in the aviation industry; they are fundamental to delivering a truly excellent customer experience. Cabin crew members are often the most visible representatives of an airline, and their conduct in difficult moments can significantly influence a passenger’s perception of the organisation.”