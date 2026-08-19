IBB, IGP, Ike Nwachukwu, Osoba, Obaigbena, others for ‘Vanguard at 40’ book launch 

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, retd, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, ex-Minister of External Affairs, General Ike Nwachukwu, retd., and former Ogun State governor, Chief Segun Osoba and Publisher of ThisDay/Arise Media, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, are among the eminent Nigerians expected at the 40th anniversary book launch and reunion of Vanguard Newspapers.

The event, scheduled for Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, is expected to attract prominent personalities from the political, business, diplomatic, security, media and other sectors of society.

Osoba would chair the occasion, while Babangida would serve as the special guest of honour.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Olatunji Disu, is expected to deliver the keynote address.

A major highlight of the event would be the unveiling of a commemorative book chronicling Vanguard’s 40-year journey and its contributions to journalism and national development.

Titled, The Vanguard Chronology: 40 Years of Nigeria’s Leading Tabloid, the book documents major events, personalities and defining moments in Nigeria’s history through the newspaper’s coverage over four decades.

The anniversary celebration would also provide an opportunity for readers, partners and other stakeholders, alongside former and current members of the Vanguard family, to reflect on the newspaper’s journey and its enduring place in Nigeria’s media landscape.