US lifts 12-year entry restriction on Nigerian vessels

By Godwin Oritse

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) has lifted the Condition of Entry (CoE) imposed on vessels arriving in the United States from Nigeria, ending a 12-year regime of enhanced security requirements on ships calling at Nigerian ports.



The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, announced the development, describing it as a major milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen maritime security, improve port competitiveness and enhance the country’s standing in the global maritime industry.



The CoE, which took effect on June 25, 2014, required vessels destined for the United States that had called at designated Nigerian ports within their previous five port calls to undergo additional security measures and enhanced scrutiny before entering U.S. waters.



Oyetola attributed the lifting of the restriction to sustained efforts by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, through the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), in collaboration with government agencies, port and terminal operators, shipping companies and other stakeholders.



He said the efforts focused on strengthening Nigeria’s maritime security framework, addressing identified gaps and ensuring compliance with internationally accepted security standards.



Over the past two years, the USCG conducted four comprehensive assessments of Nigeria’s national maritime security framework and port facilities. The assessments were carried out in March and April 2024, March 2025 and April 2026.



According to the Minister, the assessments demonstrated significant progress in Nigeria’s maritime security performance and implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, ultimately leading to the lifting of the restriction.



“The lifting of the Condition of Entry is a major milestone for Nigeria’s maritime sector. It is a strong affirmation of the progress we have made in strengthening maritime security and implementing the ISPS Code across our ports and facilities,” Oyetola said.



“We are committed to sustaining this momentum and ensuring that Nigeria remains a safe, secure and competitive destination for international shipping.”



The Minister commended the NIMASA Director-General, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, and his team, saying the development demonstrated the impact of effective regulation, stakeholder collaboration and sustained investment in maritime security.