Suspected B-Haram terrorists kill police inspector, seven others in Adamawa 

Another-Boko-Haram-vehicle

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Monday night attacked Gaya community in Hong Local

Government Area of Adamawa State, killing a police inspector and seven civilians.

Chairman of Hong council, Aliyu Sa’ad, confirmed the attack, yesterday.

Sa’ad said the attackers invaded the community at night, set two houses ablaze and killed eight people.

He said: “The attackers came on the night of Monday and launched a bloody attack on two houses, burnt the houses and killed one police officer and seven civilians during the attack.”

He disclosed that the military, police, hunters and other security agencies had been deployed to the area to search for the attackers.

Spokesperson of Adamawa State police command, Suleiman Nguroje, who also confirmed the attack yesterday, said: “The report we received from the area is that on Monday night, dead bodies of five people were recovered, four civilians and an inspector of police, after the attackers left.

‘’We are still waiting for an update, since troops have been deployed with all the security agencies, including vigilante and hunters, to hunt for the attackers.”

The police spokesperson said the command would provide further details as more information became available.

He said: “If there is any new development concerning the attack, I will surely contact you for a detailed briefing.”

The latest attack adds to the security challenges confronting Hong council, which has witnessed repeated attacks linked to insurgency in recent months.

The council chairman said security agencies were working to track down those responsible for the latest attack and restore calm to the affected community.

Residents in parts of Adamawa have continued to face security threats from Boko Haram and other armed groups operating around communities bordering the Sambisa Forest.

A proposed military barracks at Garaha, near one of the major routes used by insurgents into the Sambisa Forest, is yet to commence operations, according to the council chairman.

Hong is also the hometown of two former Secretaries to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and Boss Mustapha.